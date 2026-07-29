Griffon (GFF) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Griffon to post earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $457.70 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $421.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.63 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 298.42% and a net margin of 0.31%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Griffon to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Griffon Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of GFF stock opened at $90.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 705.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.77. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $65.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.36. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.40.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Griffon's dividend payout ratio is presently 676.92%.

Insider Transactions at Griffon

In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.92, for a total value of $9,492,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,784,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,365,471.24. The trade was a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert F. Mehmel sold 7,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $755,965.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 790,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,889,599.04. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,525. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Griffon by 342.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 531 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Griffon by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Griffon in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Griffon from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Griffon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Griffon from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 target price on Griffon in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Griffon

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation NYSE: GFF is a diversified management and holding company whose subsidiaries design, manufacture and market products for residential, commercial and defense applications. Operating through three primary platforms—Home & Building Products, Defense Electronics and Specialty Industrial—Griffon's portfolio spans consumer and industrial brands with a focus on long-lived products and recurring aftermarket opportunities.

In the Home & Building Products segment, Griffon's Clopay Building Products division is a leading North American manufacturer of residential and commercial garage doors, specializing in steel, fiberglass and composite designs as well as decorative carriage-house styles.

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