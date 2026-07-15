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Grocery Stocks To Consider - July 15th

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Conagra Brands logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlighted seven grocery-related stocks to watch on July 15, based on recent dollar trading volume: Conagra Brands, Casey’s General Stores, CAVA Group, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Maplebear (Instacart), Brixmor Property Group, and Albertsons Companies.
  • Grocery stocks are viewed as defensive investments because demand for essential food and household staples tends to stay steady even during economic slowdowns.
  • Each featured company represents a different part of the grocery ecosystem, from packaged foods and convenience stores to wholesale clubs, online grocery delivery, grocery-anchored shopping centers, and supermarket chains.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Conagra Brands, Casey's General Stores, CAVA Group, BJ's Wholesale Club, Maplebear, Brixmor Property Group, and Albertsons Companies are the seven Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Grocery stocks” are shares of companies involved in the production, distribution, or sale of food and household staples through grocery stores, supermarkets, and related retail chains. For stock market investors, they are often viewed as relatively defensive investments because demand for essential groceries tends to remain steady even during economic slowdowns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

Conagra Brands (CAG)

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Casey's General Stores (CASY)

Casey's General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA

BJ's Wholesale Club (BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BJ

Maplebear (CART)

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CART

Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRX

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Conagra Brands Right Now?

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While Conagra Brands currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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