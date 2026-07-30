Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Earnings Results

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $9.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.60 by ($0.99), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The firm's revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.82 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Group 1 Automotive's conference call:

Challenging U.S. quarter: Q2 revenue was $5.4 billion and adjusted EPS was $9.61, but U.S. new- and used-vehicle volumes declined amid affordability pressures, limited used-vehicle sourcing, inventory issues, and temporary disruption from store rebranding.

Q2 revenue was $5.4 billion and adjusted EPS was $9.61, but U.S. new- and used-vehicle volumes declined amid affordability pressures, limited used-vehicle sourcing, inventory issues, and temporary disruption from store rebranding. Hennessy acquisition expands Atlanta presence: Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 dealerships for approximately $1.3 billion, increasing its Atlanta footprint from three to 15 stores. The company expects the transaction to be immediately EPS-accretive, with the dealerships generating about $1.7 billion in annual revenue and EBITDA margins above 7%.

Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 dealerships for approximately $1.3 billion, increasing its Atlanta footprint from three to 15 stores. The company expects the transaction to be immediately EPS-accretive, with the dealerships generating about $1.7 billion in annual revenue and EBITDA margins above 7%. Significant cost reductions were completed: U.S. operations exceeded their target of eliminating 700 positions and $50 million in annual expenses. Management expects approximately $12.5 million of quarterly savings in the second half of 2026, flowing into 2027.

U.S. operations exceeded their target of eliminating 700 positions and $50 million in annual expenses. Management expects approximately $12.5 million of quarterly savings in the second half of 2026, flowing into 2027. After-sales remains resilient but faces changing customer behavior: Same-store U.S. customer-pay revenue rose 4%, while warranty revenue increased 1%, despite difficult comparisons and a shift toward aftermarket providers as more vehicles leave factory warranty. Group 1 is emphasizing service-advisor training, lower-cost promotions, and its One Care maintenance plan to improve retention.

Same-store U.S. customer-pay revenue rose 4%, while warranty revenue increased 1%, despite difficult comparisons and a shift toward aftermarket providers as more vehicles leave factory warranty. Group 1 is emphasizing service-advisor training, lower-cost promotions, and its One Care maintenance plan to improve retention. Leverage will temporarily increase: The Hennessy purchase is expected to lift rent-adjusted leverage to just under 4 times from 3.3 times at quarter-end. Management plans to use debt financing and planned dispositions to return leverage to its target level by mid-to-late 2027, and does not expect to repurchase shares before the acquisition closes.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Group 1 Automotive Trading Down 16.2%

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $58.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.94. 163,969 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $314.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.43. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $488.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's payout ratio is 8.40%.

Trending Headlines about Group 1 Automotive

Here are the key news stories impacting Group 1 Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 Hennessy Automobile Companies dealerships and related real estate in the Atlanta market. The transaction is expected to add approximately $1.7 billion in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to earnings per share after closing, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. The deal supports Group 1’s strategy of building dealership clusters in attractive markets. Group 1 Hennessy acquisition announcement

Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 Hennessy Automobile Companies dealerships and related real estate in the Atlanta market. The transaction is expected to add approximately and be immediately accretive to earnings per share after closing, subject to regulatory approvals and customary conditions. The deal supports Group 1’s strategy of building dealership clusters in attractive markets. Positive Sentiment: The company completed a U.S. expense-reduction initiative expected to produce approximately $50 million in annualized savings . Group 1 also acquired two retained dealerships in Atlanta during the quarter, further expanding its regional presence.

The company completed a U.S. expense-reduction initiative expected to produce approximately . Group 1 also acquired two retained dealerships in Atlanta during the quarter, further expanding its regional presence. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s presentation emphasized the company’s 251-dealership footprint across the U.S. and U.K. and its focus on premium brands, scale and market clustering. However, the Hennessy transaction’s benefits will depend on closing and successful integration. Group 1 Automotive second-quarter earnings presentation

Management’s presentation emphasized the company’s 251-dealership footprint across the U.S. and U.K. and its focus on premium brands, scale and market clustering. However, the Hennessy transaction’s benefits will depend on closing and successful integration. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter results fell short of Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS was $9.61 , below estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.79, while revenue of $5.39 billion missed the approximately $5.66 billion consensus.

Second-quarter results fell short of Wall Street expectations. Adjusted EPS was , below estimates ranging from $10.60 to $10.79, while revenue of missed the approximately $5.66 billion consensus. Negative Sentiment: Revenue declined 5.6% year over year, and earnings were lower than the prior-year period. Net income from continuing operations fell to $103.0 million from $139.8 million, while diluted EPS from continuing operations declined to $8.62 from $10.77. Reports attributed the weakness to softer consumer spending, increasing concerns about near-term vehicle demand and dealership profitability. Group 1 Automotive second-quarter financial results

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $440.00 target price on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson set a $425.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $426.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth $55,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 191 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. McMillan Office Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company's stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company's stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Group 1 Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Group 1 Automotive wasn't on the list.

While Group 1 Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here