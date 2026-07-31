Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Sets New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $276.81 and last traded at $275.66, with a volume of 65502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $296.71.

The company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.60 by ($0.99). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.82 EPS. The company's revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's dividend payout ratio is 8.40%.

Group 1 Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Group 1 Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 Hennessy Automobile Companies dealerships and related real estate in the Atlanta market. The transaction is expected to add approximately $1.7 billion in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to earnings per share after closing, strengthening the company’s regional “cluster” strategy. Group 1 Agrees to Acquire Hennessy Automobile Dealerships

Group 1 agreed to acquire 10 Hennessy Automobile Companies dealerships and related real estate in the Atlanta market. The transaction is expected to add approximately $1.7 billion in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to earnings per share after closing, strengthening the company’s regional “cluster” strategy. Positive Sentiment: The company said it completed a $50 million annualized U.S. expense-reduction initiative. This could help offset weaker demand and support margins, although the quarter’s results suggest cost savings have not fully countered operating pressure. Group 1 Automotive Q2 Revenue Falls to $5.4 Billion

The company said it completed a $50 million annualized U.S. expense-reduction initiative. This could help offset weaker demand and support margins, although the quarter’s results suggest cost savings have not fully countered operating pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s earnings presentation and call focused on the Hennessy transaction, the company’s dealership-cluster strategy, cost reductions and current market conditions. Investors will likely look for evidence that the acquisition can deliver its projected earnings contribution without increasing financial risk. Group 1 Automotive 2026 Q2 Results Presentation

Management’s earnings presentation and call focused on the Hennessy transaction, the company’s dealership-cluster strategy, cost reductions and current market conditions. Investors will likely look for evidence that the acquisition can deliver its projected earnings contribution without increasing financial risk. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted earnings were $9.61 per share, below the $10.60–$10.79 analyst consensus and down from $11.52 a year earlier. Reported revenue of $5.39 billion also missed the $5.66 billion estimate and declined 5.6% year over year. Group 1 Automotive Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Adjusted earnings were $9.61 per share, below the $10.60–$10.79 analyst consensus and down from $11.52 a year earlier. Reported revenue of $5.39 billion also missed the $5.66 billion estimate and declined 5.6% year over year. Negative Sentiment: Net income from continuing operations fell to $103.0 million from $139.8 million, while diluted continuing-operations EPS declined to $8.62 from $10.77. The weaker performance was attributed to softer consumer spending, raising concerns about demand for vehicle sales and dealership services. Group 1 Automotive Misses Second-Quarter Estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $470.00 to $435.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $425.00 price objective on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, July 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $426.89.

Read Our Latest Report on GPI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2,053.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 51,972 shares of the company's stock worth $20,403,000 after acquiring an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,167,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,125,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 1,001.6% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,779 shares of the company's stock worth $5,026,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 366,770.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,431,464 shares of the company's stock worth $10,002,195,000 after buying an additional 25,424,532 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

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