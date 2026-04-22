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Growth Stocks Worth Watching - April 22nd

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Teledyne Technologies logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener flagged Teledyne Technologies (TDY), Ascendis Pharma (ASND), and Prologis (PLD) as Growth stocks to watch based on the highest recent dollar trading volume; growth stocks are companies expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the market, typically reinvesting profits and carrying higher volatility.
  • Teledyne Technologies provides enabling technologies for industrial markets, including digital imaging sensors across visible/infrared/UV/X‑ray spectra, MEMS, and semiconductors such as ADCs and DACs.
  • Ascendis Pharma is a biopharma with approved SKYTROFA for growth hormone deficiency and a pipeline in rare endocrinology and oncology, while Prologis is the global logistics real estate leader with roughly 1.2 billion square feet of properties and development projects across 19 countries.
  • Interested in Teledyne Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Teledyne Technologies, Ascendis Pharma A/S, and Prologis are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies expected to grow revenue and earnings faster than the overall market, typically reinvesting profits into expansion instead of paying regular dividends. Investors buy them primarily for capital appreciation, accepting higher valuations and typically greater volatility and risk than value or income stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Teledyne Technologies (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TDY

Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASND

Prologis (PLD)

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PLD

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Teledyne Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Teledyne Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Teledyne Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Teledyne Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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5G Stocks: The Path Forward is Profitable

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