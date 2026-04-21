Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO) Releases Earnings Results

Grupo Aeromexico (NYSE:AERO - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

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Grupo Aeromexico Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AERO traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.91. The company had a trading volume of 374,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,915. Grupo Aeromexico has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.05. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of 21.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeromexico

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Grupo Aeromexico during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AERO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Grupo Aeromexico from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeromexico from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Grupo Aeromexico from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeromexico to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings started coverage on Grupo Aeromexico in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a "hold (c)" rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $29.43.

View Our Latest Research Report on AERO

Grupo Aeromexico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroméxico is the parent company of Aeroméxico, Mexico’s long-established flag carrier and commercial airline group. The company operates scheduled passenger and cargo services, with a network that connects domestic destinations across Mexico and international markets in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Grupo Aeroméxico’s operations include mainline services as well as regional flying through its regional affiliates, airport ground-handling and cargo divisions that support its commercial network.

The carrier deploys a mix of narrow-body and wide-body aircraft to serve short-, medium- and long-haul routes, using single-aisle jets for domestic and regional markets and wide-body equipment for transcontinental services.

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