Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $229.1940 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, 2026 at 12:00 PM ET.

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Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.08). Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 32.67%.The company had revenue of $213.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.73 million. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Price Performance

OMAB opened at $105.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.00. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $134.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $2.9165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 571.0%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte's payout ratio is 85.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,908 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 100,189 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 29,870 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OMAB

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long‐term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company's core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

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