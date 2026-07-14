Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.72 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.72), FiscalAI reports. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $645.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $233.01 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 1 year low of $206.91 and a 1 year high of $300.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average is $254.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 27,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAC

About Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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