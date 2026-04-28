Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to post earnings of $3.10 per share and revenue of $555.1520 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (NYSE:PAC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The transportation company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $635.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 43.12%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Price Performance

NYSE PAC traded down $5.13 on Tuesday, reaching $249.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $250.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.09. Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico has a 12 month low of $196.16 and a 12 month high of $300.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAC. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 27,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 658 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAC

Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: PAC, commonly known as GAP, is a leading airport operator in Mexico. Established in 1998 as part of the federal government’s airport privatization program, GAP holds long‐term concession agreements—typically 50 years—to manage, develop and operate airports under a public–private partnership model. Through these concessions, the company undertakes terminal expansions, runway maintenance and the modernization of navigation and security systems.

The company’s portfolio comprises 12 airports across Mexico’s Pacific and western regions, including major hubs such as Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlán, as well as regional facilities in Aguascalientes, Morelia and La Paz.

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