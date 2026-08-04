Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $324.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $349.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

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Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 187,759 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 89,239 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 63,506 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $21,346,000 after purchasing an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,883 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $59,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,298 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,310,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company's stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste Stock Up 0.6%

ASR opened at $277.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $290.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.80. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste has a 52 week low of $259.01 and a 52 week high of $381.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $547.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.35 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste will post 20.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, SAB. de C.V. NYSE: ASR is a leading airport operator in Mexico specializing in the development, operation and management of airports under long-term concession agreements. The company’s core business activities include the operation of passenger and cargo terminals, the administration of retail and service concessions, the provision of parking and ground-support services, and the implementation of security and maintenance programs.

ASR holds concession rights for nine airports across southeastern Mexico, including premier tourism hubs such as Cancún, Cozumel and Huatulco, as well as regional facilities in Mérida, Oaxaca, Veracruz and Minatitlán.

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