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Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (AVAL) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Grupo Aval is expected to report quarterly results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of approximately $1.288 billion, compared with the prior quarter’s reported EPS of $0.08.
  • AVAL shares opened at $5.22, above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, with a market capitalization of $6.19 billion. The stock has traded between $2.81 and $6.20 over the past year.
  • The company recently declared a monthly dividend of $0.0165 per share, implying a 3.8% annualized yield and a 37.84% payout ratio. Analysts maintain a consensus Hold rating, while institutional ownership remains limited at 0.21%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $1.2883 billion for the quarter.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

AVAL stock opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.59. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $6.20.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.0165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores's dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold".

View Our Latest Analysis on AVAL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVAL. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 87,317 shares of the bank's stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 683.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 275,148 shares of the bank's stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 240,028 shares in the last quarter. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 15,587 shares of the bank's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 34.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,173 shares of the bank's stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA is a leading Colombian financial holding company that offers a diversified range of banking and financial services across Latin America. As one of the largest financial conglomerates in Colombia, Grupo Aval provides commercial and retail banking, leasing, insurance brokerage, pension fund management and investment banking through its principal subsidiaries.

Its core banking operations are conducted through a network of well-established institutions, including Banco de Bogotá, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular and Banco AV Villas, which together serve individual consumers, small and medium-sized enterprises and large corporate clients.

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Earnings History for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL)

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