Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CIB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Grupo Cibest in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Grupo Cibest from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Research raised Grupo Cibest from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Cibest from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Cibest

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Cibest by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,089,670 shares of the bank's stock worth $196,534,000 after buying an additional 67,986 shares in the last quarter. Fundamenta Capital S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Cibest during the fourth quarter worth about $1,908,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Grupo Cibest by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 182,945 shares of the bank's stock worth $11,637,000 after acquiring an additional 96,109 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 139,897 shares of the bank's stock valued at $8,899,000 after acquiring an additional 34,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Cibest by 46,580.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 95,229 shares of the bank's stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 95,025 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Cibest Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $89.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company's 50-day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.72. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Cibest has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.60.

Grupo Cibest (NYSE:CIB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.22). Grupo Cibest had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Cibest will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Cibest Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.304 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $5.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is an increase from Grupo Cibest's previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Grupo Cibest's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.78%.

About Grupo Cibest

Bancolombia SA NYSE: CIB is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia's product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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