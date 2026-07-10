Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Up 5.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $52.49 and last traded at $51.9350. 412,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,202,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.39.

Specifically, Director Silvestre Vila Moret acquired 100,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $511,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,600,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,286,000. This represents a 4.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silvestre Vila Moret bought 167,791 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $884,258.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,500,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,175,000. This represents a 7.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other Grupo Financiero Galicia news, Director Silvestre Vila Moret bought 10,000 shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,332,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,244,097.25. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Grupo Financiero Galicia from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Grupo Financiero Galicia

More Grupo Financiero Galicia News

Here are the key news stories impacting Grupo Financiero Galicia this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Silvestre Vila Moret made several recent open-market purchases of GGAL shares, including a 10,000-share buy and larger purchases earlier in the week. Persistent insider buying can signal management confidence and may be supportive for the stock. Article Title

Director Silvestre Vila Moret made several recent open-market purchases of GGAL shares, including a 10,000-share buy and larger purchases earlier in the week. Persistent insider buying can signal management confidence and may be supportive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts currently rate Grupo Financiero Galicia mostly around “Hold,” with a consensus price target above the recent trading range, suggesting sentiment is mixed rather than strongly bearish.

Analysts currently rate Grupo Financiero Galicia mostly around “Hold,” with a consensus price target above the recent trading range, suggesting sentiment is mixed rather than strongly bearish. Negative Sentiment: The latest reported quarter missed expectations on both earnings and revenue, which remains a fundamental headwind even with the recent insider buying.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.6229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.4%. Grupo Financiero Galicia's payout ratio is currently 214.10%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,116,925 shares of the bank's stock worth $114,188,000 after purchasing an additional 380,643 shares during the period. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Aquamarine Financial Cayman Ltd now owns 2,092,309 shares of the bank's stock valued at $113,133,000 after buying an additional 767,309 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,937,465 shares of the bank's stock worth $97,629,000 after acquiring an additional 664,533 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,592,990 shares of the bank's stock valued at $85,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter worth about $72,468,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. As one of the country's largest private-sector financial institutions, the company provides a comprehensive suite of banking, insurance and investment products to individual, small-to-medium enterprise (SME) and corporate clients. Its operations span retail and commercial banking, asset management, leasing, factoring and pension fund administration.

The core banking segment offers deposit and lending services, credit and debit cards, payment solutions and digital banking platforms.

Further Reading

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