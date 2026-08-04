Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.34. Grupo Supervielle shares last traded at $9.3880, with a volume of 566,086 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SUPV. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Grupo Supervielle in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Grupo Supervielle from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Supervielle from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grupo Supervielle from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Grupo Supervielle from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Supervielle has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $821.92 million, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,519,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,955,000 after acquiring an additional 682,294 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,178,894 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 7.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,252 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 785,432 shares of the company's stock worth $9,284,000 after purchasing an additional 218,039 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 582,019 shares of the company's stock worth $6,879,000 after buying an additional 348,195 shares during the period.

About Grupo Supervielle

Grupo Supervielle NYSE: SUPV is a diversified Argentine financial services holding company headquartered in Buenos Aires. Through its principal subsidiary, Banco Supervielle, the group offers retail and commercial banking products including checking and savings accounts, consumer and corporate loans, credit and debit cards, treasury services and foreign exchange solutions. These services cater to individual customers, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporates throughout Argentina’s provincial and urban centers.

Beyond traditional banking, Grupo Supervielle operates in insurance and asset management.

Further Reading

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