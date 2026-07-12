Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Sunday.

TV has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, April 20th. New Street Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa from $3.20 to $3.10 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $5.23.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:TV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 752,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 835,829. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96. Grupo Televisa has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grupo Televisa

In other news, Director Robelo Francisco Jose Chevez sold 44,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 838,275 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,816.75. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Margain Guadalupe Phillips sold 44,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $25,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 838,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,816.75. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,197,500 shares of company stock valued at $680,245.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Televisa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Grupo Televisa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 55.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. is a leading Mexican multimedia conglomerate headquartered in Mexico City, specializing in the creation, production and distribution of Spanish-language content. The company operates free-to-air television networks, subscription pay-TV services, broadband and telephony under its cable arm, and a range of digital streaming platforms. Grupo Televisa's portfolio spans news, sports, telenovelas, reality programming and original series, positioning it as one of the largest content producers in the Spanish-speaking world.

Televisa's broadcast division includes flagship channels such as Las Estrellas and Canal 5, while its pay-TV segment features operations under brands like Sky México and Izzi Telecom.

Further Reading

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