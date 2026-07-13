Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.06% from the company's previous close.

LLY has been the topic of several other reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,266.74.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,189.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,249.45. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1,098.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,033.22.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,418 shares of the company's stock worth $32,365,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 2,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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