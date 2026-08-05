Guggenheim Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $146.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock's previous close.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.56.

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Read Our Latest Report on MRK

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:MRK opened at $128.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.58 and a fifty-two week high of $135.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock's 50-day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $16.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.660-2.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,997,933,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 86,435,458 shares of the company's stock worth $9,098,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,156,354 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,012,530,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $585,192,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,753,390 shares of the company's stock worth $1,973,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Merck & Co., Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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