Guggenheim Issues Positive Forecast for JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Stock Price

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Guggenheim's price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.35% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson set a $90.00 target price on JFrog in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut JFrog from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on JFrog from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.86.

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JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG opened at $86.53 on Friday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of -163.26 and a beta of 1.20. JFrog has a fifty-two week low of $34.05 and a fifty-two week high of $99.22.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. JFrog had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $153.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $147.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.970 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 93,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $7,873,891.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,658,236 shares in the company, valued at $394,086,765.60. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total transaction of $10,300,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,224,328 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $276,776,315.52. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 917,399 shares of company stock worth $73,629,102 in the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in JFrog by 85,066.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,362,370 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,422 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 187.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,156,033 shares of the company's stock worth $195,043,000 after buying an additional 2,710,167 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JFrog by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,415 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in JFrog by 6,868.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,104,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $131,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $78,872,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company's platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog's flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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