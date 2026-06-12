Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for RH (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Guggenheim in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim's price objective points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on RH from $130.00 to $96.00 and set a "strong sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $283.00 to $202.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on RH from $265.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered RH from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $173.80.

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RH Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:RH opened at $152.46 on Friday. RH has a 52 week low of $106.30 and a 52 week high of $257.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.91.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.13) by $0.16. RH had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 567.82%. The firm had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 11,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,517,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,370,440. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. grew its position in RH by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 7,340.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,058,000 after acquiring an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 481.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 10,169 shares of the company's stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in RH by 388.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,271 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,893,000 after acquiring an additional 210,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

RH Company Profile

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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