Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total transaction of $170,772.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 192,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,490.56. The trade was a 0.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Michael George Rosenbaum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $166,164.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total transaction of $157,956.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $126,804.00.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,830 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total transaction of $692,254.20.

On Monday, June 15th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $148,620.00.

On Monday, June 8th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $162,744.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.92, for a total transaction of $190,704.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $166,212.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $153,828.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,200 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.38, for a total transaction of $163,656.00.

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Guidewire Software Trading Up 6.0%

Shares of GWRE traded up $9.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. The stock had a trading volume of 399,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,693. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.30 and a 52 week high of $272.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.11 and a 200 day moving average of $141.10.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $372.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.92 million. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $300.00 to $220.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $221.00.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 246 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc develops software products and cloud services for property and casualty (P&C) insurance carriers. Headquartered in San Mateo, California, the company's offerings are designed to help insurers manage the core functions of their business—policy administration, billing and claims—while supporting digital engagement, analytics and operational modernization.

Guidewire's core product portfolio is commonly known as the InsuranceSuite, which includes PolicyCenter for policy administration, BillingCenter for billing and receivables, and ClaimCenter for claims management.

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