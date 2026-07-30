Guy Zeltser Sells 1,669 Shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Stock

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) CFO Guy Zeltser sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $51,705.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,735,041.74. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Hippo Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE HIPO traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $31.88. 340,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,789. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.49. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.98.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Hippo had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 23.45%. Analysts forecast that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoic Point Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo in the 4th quarter valued at $7,490,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the third quarter worth about $5,842,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hippo by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,066 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,760,000 after purchasing an additional 108,359 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Hippo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,810,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC lifted its holdings in Hippo by 238.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 140,527 shares of the company's stock worth $4,227,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley Financial started coverage on shares of Hippo in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised Hippo from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Hippo from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Texas Capital upgraded Hippo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Hippo

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Enterprises Inc is a technology-driven home insurance company that offers modernized homeowners insurance products through a digital-first platform. Leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence and smart home devices, the company designs tailored coverage plans intended to streamline the underwriting process and deliver more comprehensive protection for homeowners. Hippo's policies typically include standard dwelling coverage, personal property protection and liability insurance, along with optional add-ons such as water backup, home computer systems and equipment breakdown coverage.

Through its online portal and partner network of licensed insurance agents, Hippo provides policyholders with a range of services aimed at minimizing risk and preventing losses before they occur.

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