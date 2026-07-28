GXO Logistics (GXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to announce earnings of $0.58 per share and revenue of $3.4628 billion for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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GXO Logistics Stock Up 0.7%

GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.64. 150,146 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 784.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,581 shares of the company's stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in GXO Logistics by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,425 shares of the company's stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXO has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GXO Logistics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.71.

View Our Latest Report on GXO

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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