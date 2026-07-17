GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.0714.

Several analysts have recently commented on GXO shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of GXO Logistics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

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GXO Logistics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GXO Logistics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted GXO’s recent share surge and noted that higher-than-average volume plus improving earnings estimate revisions may point to additional near-term upside. GXO Logistics (GXO) Surges 5.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Zacks highlighted GXO’s recent share surge and noted that higher-than-average volume plus improving earnings estimate revisions may point to additional near-term upside. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a “market perform” rating and an $80 price target, which still implies notable upside from current levels.

Citizens JMP initiated coverage on GXO Logistics with a “market perform” rating and an $80 price target, which still implies notable upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: GXO announced it will host a 2026 Investor Day on November 16, giving management a venue to update investors on strategy, growth plans, and financial outlook. GXO To Host 2026 Investor Day

GXO announced it will host a 2026 Investor Day on November 16, giving management a venue to update investors on strategy, growth plans, and financial outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $70 from $71, but kept a “buy” rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside.

Stifel trimmed its price target slightly to $70 from $71, but kept a “buy” rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside. Neutral Sentiment: Truist also lowered its target to $55 from $70 while maintaining a “buy” rating, indicating more cautious near-term expectations rather than a bearish stance.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $54.47 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.55.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.98%.The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. GXO Logistics's revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.90-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company's stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics NYSE: GXO is a global contract logistics provider specializing in warehousing, distribution, and value-added supply chain services. Established in August 2021 as a spin-off from XPO Logistics, the company has built its reputation on integrating advanced technology and automation into traditional logistics operations. GXO’s core offerings include e-commerce fulfillment, inventory management, returns processing, and reverse logistics, supported by a network of fulfillment centers and distribution hubs designed to optimize order accuracy and delivery speed.

The company serves customers across a diverse array of industries, including retail, technology, consumer goods, automotive, industrial, and healthcare.

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