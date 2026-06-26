H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of H. B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.40.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $58.00 price target on shares of H. B. Fuller in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of H. B. Fuller from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Vertical Research upgraded H. B. Fuller from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on H. B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Celeste Beeks Mastin acquired 5,170 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.08 per share, for a total transaction of $295,103.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 8,670 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $494,883.60. This represents a 147.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H. B. Fuller

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in H. B. Fuller by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in H. B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company's stock.

More H. B. Fuller News

Here are the key news stories impacting H. B. Fuller this week:

H. B. Fuller Price Performance

NYSE FUL opened at $61.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.96. H. B. Fuller has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $68.63.

H. B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $950.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.83 million. H. B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. H. B. Fuller has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.900 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that H. B. Fuller will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H. B. Fuller Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is an increase from H. B. Fuller's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. H. B. Fuller's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.34%.

About H. B. Fuller

H. B. Fuller Company, founded in 1887 and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, is a global adhesives and specialty chemical solutions provider serving a wide array of industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets adhesive technologies, sealants, polymers and related chemical products designed to enhance product performance, sustainability and manufacturing efficiency.

Fuller's product portfolio spans multiple market segments, including packaging and converting, general industrial assembly, electronics, transportation, hygiene and construction.

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