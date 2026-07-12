H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to "Buy" Rating

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

HTHT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered H World Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of H World Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of H World Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.20.

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H World Group Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of H World Group stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,262,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,879. H World Group has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in H World Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company's stock.

H World Group Company Profile

H World Group, formerly known as Huazhu Group, is a leading hotel management and franchising company primarily serving the China market. The company operates a broad portfolio of midscale to luxury hotel brands, including Hi Inn, Blossom, Manxin, Madison International, Joya, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure and ibis. Through a network of both directly managed and franchised properties, H World Group caters to business and leisure travelers by offering consistent service standards and loyalty benefits across its brands.

In addition to its core hotel operations, H World Group provides technology-driven hospitality solutions such as centralized reservation systems, revenue management platforms and customer relationship management tools.

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