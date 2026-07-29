H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Robert W. Baird

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the company's previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTO. TD Cowen assumed coverage on H2O America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of H2O America from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of H2O America in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of H2O America in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of H2O America from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.17.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTO

H2O America Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of H2O America stock opened at $64.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company's 50 day moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.34. H2O America has a twelve month low of $43.75 and a twelve month high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $210.47 million during the quarter. H2O America had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 6.86%. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that H2O America will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 2,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $172,691.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 4,615,265 shares in the company, valued at $286,284,887.95. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in H2O America by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 980 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H2O America by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of H2O America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 61,651 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of H2O America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,849 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of H2O America by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company's stock.

About H2O America

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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