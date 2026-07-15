Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the medical instruments supplier's stock. Mizuho's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Haemonetics from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haemonetics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Haemonetics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.89.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on HAE

Haemonetics Price Performance

HAE stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 307,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,820. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $87.32.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $346.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $336.83 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 27.30%. Haemonetics's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Haemonetics has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.258-5.307 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $253,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 994.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,380,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $110,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 21.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,057 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $74,731,000 after purchasing an additional 233,119 shares during the period. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Haemonetics by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 740,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Haemonetics by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 841,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $47,400,000 after purchasing an additional 124,020 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation is a global provider of blood management solutions that support the collection, processing and transfusion of blood and blood products. The company's offerings are designed to enhance patient safety and operational efficiency for blood centers, hospitals and plasma collection facilities. Haemonetics serves healthcare providers worldwide by delivering integrated systems, software and consumables that address critical needs throughout the continuum of blood management.

The company's product portfolio includes automated apheresis and plasma collection systems, surgical blood salvage and coagulation monitoring devices, and pathogen reduction technologies.

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