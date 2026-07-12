Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Rating Lowered to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities lowered Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hafnia

Hafnia Price Performance

HAFN traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $7.25. 1,195,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,948. Hafnia has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $688.87 million during the quarter. Hafnia had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 19.20%.

Insider Activity at Hafnia

In related news, CEO Mikael Opstun Skov sold 500,000 shares of Hafnia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $4,055,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,130,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,231.58. This trade represents a 30.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Hafnia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hafnia by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Hafnia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hafnia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

Hafnia Company Profile

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

Further Reading

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