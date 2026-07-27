Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.65, but opened at $7.36. Hafnia shares last traded at $7.46, with a volume of 143,460 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hafnia in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Hafnia to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hafnia from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hafnia

Hafnia Trading Down 1.8%

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hafnia had a net margin of 44.74% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $688.87 million during the quarter.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.2877 dividend. This is an increase from Hafnia's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Hafnia's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAFN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Hafnia in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hafnia by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,185 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hafnia during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000.

About Hafnia

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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