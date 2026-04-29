Hagerty (HGTY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $388.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $323.93 million. Hagerty had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 5.98%. On average, analysts expect Hagerty to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hagerty Stock Performance

Shares of HGTY stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. Hagerty has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $14.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HGTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hagerty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hagerty from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Hagerty

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie Harris sold 5,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $60,896.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 36,689 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $403,945.89. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Anthony J. Kuczinski bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 47,277 shares in the company, valued at $449,131.50. This represents a 9.24% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hagerty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hagerty by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,456,174 shares of the company's stock worth $41,612,000 after acquiring an additional 843,433 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Hagerty by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,817,416 shares of the company's stock worth $70,042,000 after acquiring an additional 498,389 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,339,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,269,620 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,144,000 after buying an additional 221,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company's stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

Further Reading

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