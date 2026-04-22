Haleon (HLN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 TU results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Haleon to post earnings of $0.2512 per share and revenue of $7.5713 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 TU earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 2:00 AM ET.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Haleon to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Haleon alerts: Sign Up

Haleon Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:HLN opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. Haleon has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Haleon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1307 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 266.0%. Haleon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Haleon by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,495,383 shares of the company's stock worth $217,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962,856 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haleon by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,384,135 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,669,923 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 454.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,500,496 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,416 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Haleon by 4,315.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,027,189 shares of the company's stock worth $81,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,391 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 6,169,355 shares of the company's stock worth $62,372,000 after purchasing an additional 159,955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Argus raised Haleon to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC upgraded Haleon from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $12.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on HLN

About Haleon

Haleon plc NYSE: HLN is a global consumer healthcare company formed through the separation of a large pharmaceutical group's consumer health business in 2022. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, Haleon develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of over‑the‑counter medicines, oral health products, vitamins, minerals and supplements, and other consumer health goods designed for daily self‑care and symptom relief.

The company’s product mix spans categories such as oral care (toothpastes and sensitivity treatments), pain relief and analgesics, respiratory remedies, digestive health products, topical treatments and nutritional supplements.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here