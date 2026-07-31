Haleon (LON:HLN) Given New GBX 335 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 325 to GBX 335 in a research note issued on Friday,Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a "sell" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.84% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HLN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 400 price target on shares of Haleon in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 370 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 512 target price on shares of Haleon in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of GBX 395.33.

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Haleon Price Performance

Haleon stock opened at GBX 367.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 317.80 and a 52-week high of GBX 416.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 349.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.11.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 10.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that Haleon will post 19.5033282 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

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