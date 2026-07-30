Go Pro
→ Your book is inside (From Profits Run) (Ad)tc pixel

Haleon (LON:HLN) Releases Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Haleon logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Haleon reported quarterly earnings of GBX 8.60 per share, alongside a 10.30% return on equity and a 15.11% net margin.
  • Shares fell 2.9% to GBX 368.60 during Thursday trading, with the company valued at approximately £32.46 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with an overall “Hold” rating and an average price target of GBX 393.67; targets range from GBX 315 to GBX 512.
  • Interested in Haleon? Here are five stocks we like better.

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.11%.

Haleon Stock Down 2.9%

Haleon stock traded down GBX 11.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 368.60. 27,201,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,030,555. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 317.80 and a one year high of GBX 416.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The company has a market cap of £32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 325 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 370 target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haleon from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 512 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 393.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Haleon

About Haleon

(Get Free Report)

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Haleon Right Now?

Before you consider Haleon, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Haleon wasn't on the list.

While Haleon currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Cover
The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy

Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
A $5 stock inside Kennedy Space Center?
A $5 stock inside Kennedy Space Center?
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
3 Stocks To Buy As Big Tech Sells Off (And 2 To Avoid)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines