Haleon (LON:HLN) Releases Earnings Results

Haleon (LON:HLN - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 8.60 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Haleon had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 15.11%.

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Haleon Stock Down 2.9%

Haleon stock traded down GBX 11.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 368.60. 27,201,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,030,555. Haleon has a one year low of GBX 317.80 and a one year high of GBX 416.10. The firm's 50-day moving average price is GBX 348.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 363.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.26. The company has a market cap of £32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and set a GBX 325 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Haleon from GBX 335 to GBX 315 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 370 target price on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haleon from GBX 450 to GBX 400 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 512 price objective on shares of Haleon in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of GBX 393.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Haleon

About Haleon

Haleon LSE / NYSE: HLN is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges. Haleon's product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

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