Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.2727.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Zephirin Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

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Key Stories Impacting Halliburton

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Halliburton landed a multi-year deal with Pampa Energía to support digital transformation in Vaca Muerta, highlighting demand for its technology and integrated services beyond standard drilling work. Article Title

Halliburton landed a multi-year deal with Pampa Energía to support digital transformation in Vaca Muerta, highlighting demand for its technology and integrated services beyond standard drilling work. Positive Sentiment: Halliburton also won a services agreement with Greenland Energy for consulting, logistics, and drilling support in East Greenland, adding another international growth opportunity. Article Title

Halliburton also won a services agreement with Greenland Energy for consulting, logistics, and drilling support in East Greenland, adding another international growth opportunity. Positive Sentiment: Sector strength may be helping sentiment, as other oil-service names moved higher after U.S. strikes on Iran raised crude-price and energy-security concerns. Article Title

Sector strength may be helping sentiment, as other oil-service names moved higher after U.S. strikes on Iran raised crude-price and energy-security concerns. Positive Sentiment: Halliburton announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call for July 21, keeping investors focused on upcoming results and potential operating updates. Article Title

Halliburton announced its second-quarter 2026 earnings conference call for July 21, keeping investors focused on upcoming results and potential operating updates. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary says Halliburton is expanding beyond traditional oilfields through digital workflows and frontier-region projects, but these developments are more about long-term positioning than immediate financial impact. Article Title

Recent commentary says Halliburton is expanding beyond traditional oilfields through digital workflows and frontier-region projects, but these developments are more about long-term positioning than immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Despite the recent contract wins, Halliburton had already fallen in the prior session, showing investors were still cautious around the stock before these announcements. Article Title

Halliburton Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $39.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $43.59. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.90.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company's quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 198,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $8,189,830.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,036,019.94. This trade represents a 57.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 158,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $6,338,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,013,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,521,080. This represents a 13.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 416,991 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,948 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halliburton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its holdings in Halliburton by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company's stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Further Reading

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