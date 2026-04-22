Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Griffin Securities

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Griffin Securities from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $47.00 price target on the oilfield services company's stock. Griffin Securities' target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the stock's current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halliburton from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Halliburton from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.59.

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Halliburton Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $38.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $41.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,849.31. This represents a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $132,187.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,631 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,805,657.47. The trade was a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 415,508 shares of company stock valued at $15,291,882. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Halliburton by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Halliburton News

Here are the key news stories impacting Halliburton this week:

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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