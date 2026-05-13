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Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
May 13, 2026
Halozyme Therapeutics logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics at an average price of $69.19, totaling $691,900. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, and she still owned 767,780 shares afterward.
  • Halozyme reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $1.60 beating expectations and revenue rising 42.2% year over year to $376.71 million. The company also raised its FY 2026 guidance to $7.75-$8.25 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment remains constructive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67. Recent updates included a Weiss Ratings upgrade, while Wells Fargo and Morgan Stanley adjusted their price targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,122,698.20. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 12th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00.
  • On Monday, April 6th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $635,000.00.
  • On Thursday, April 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 4th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $702,100.00.
  • On Monday, March 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $1,393,800.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ HALO traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,406. The business's fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $82.22.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 175.89% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm had revenue of $376.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DLD Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 20.0% during the third quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,200,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $124,031,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 294.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,450,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $106,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,638 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,587,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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