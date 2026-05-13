Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $1,435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $55,088,215. This represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $635,000.00.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $1,284,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $702,100.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.69, for a total transaction of $1,393,800.00.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3%

HALO traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.03. 2,643,362 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,406. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business's 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 175.89% and a net margin of 23.13%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company's stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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