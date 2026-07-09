Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Sells 1,923 Shares of Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 1,923 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total transaction of $153,397.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 767,780 shares in the company, valued at $61,245,810.60. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $690,700.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,351,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $1,435,000.00.

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Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

HALO stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,782,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,456. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.64 and a 1-year high of $82.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 187.91%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $128,201,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,031,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,587,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,295,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4,578.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 997,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $78,086,000 after purchasing an additional 976,321 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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