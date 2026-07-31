Hancock Whitney Corporation to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th.

Hancock Whitney has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hancock Whitney has a payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $7.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.7%.

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Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $76.29 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $54.05 and a one year high of $79.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 21.81%.The firm had revenue of $403.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Hancock Whitney's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

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