Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $400.01 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 24.05%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Hancock Whitney's conference call:

Strong quarterly profitability — adjusted EPS of $1.52, adjusted ROA of 1.43% and ROTCE of 14.64% all improved from the prior quarter, with adjusted EPS up >10% versus year-ago.

Net interest margin expanded 7 bps to 3.55%, driven by a lower cost of funds and higher bond yields from the January bond portfolio restructuring ; management expects this restructuring plus CD repricing to support NIM expansion for the year.

; management expects this restructuring plus CD repricing to support NIM expansion for the year. Loan production totaled $1.2 billion (up $365M YoY) and loans grew $33M this quarter; management reiterated a mid‑single‑digit loan growth guide for 2026, citing a strong pipeline and 27 net new revenue producers (targeting ~50 hires for the year).

guide for 2026, citing a strong pipeline and 27 net new revenue producers (targeting ~50 hires for the year). Management continued proactive capital return — repurchased 1.4M shares and raised the quarterly dividend 11% to $0.50 — while keeping strong capital ratios (TCE 9.93%, CET1 13.3%) and planning similar repurchase activity going forward.

Deposits declined $198M (‑3% annualized) driven by seasonal public fund outflows and retail CD maturities, though DDAs ended strong at 36% and CD renewal rates remain around 85%.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts: Sign Up

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

NASDAQ:HWC traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.49. 1,310,156 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.15. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $75.43. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney's previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hancock Whitney's dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Hancock Whitney from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hancock Whitney from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher S. Ziluca sold 5,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $358,415.39. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,449.57. This represents a 13.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,664 shares of the company's stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 22.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company's stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 287,471 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,078,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 951.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 123,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 112,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company's stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hancock Whitney, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hancock Whitney wasn't on the list.

While Hancock Whitney currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here