Hancock Whitney Q2 EPS Estimate Lifted by Zacks Research

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. Zacks Research has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney's current full-year earnings is $6.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.01 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 21.34%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

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A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hancock Whitney from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hancock Whitney from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Hancock Whitney from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $78.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $71.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.53. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $52.93 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Hancock Whitney's dividend payout ratio is 41.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $28,005.72. Following the sale, the director owned 25,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,683,432.56. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $80,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $57,463,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 18,614.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 535,039 shares of the company's stock worth $34,071,000 after purchasing an additional 532,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 909,460 shares of the company's stock worth $56,941,000 after purchasing an additional 521,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company's stock.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation NASDAQ: HWC is a regional financial services company headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi. The firm was established in April 2019 through the merger of Hancock Holding Company and Whitney Holding Corporation, each of which traced its roots to the late 19th century. This combination created one of the largest bank holding companies in the Gulf South region, with a network of branches serving both urban and rural communities.

The company's core business activities include commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management services.

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