Hannover Ruck (HVRRY) Expected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $7.2326 billion for the quarter.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.51%. On average, analysts expect Hannover Ruck to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hannover Ruck Price Performance

HVRRY stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.47. 2,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,264. The company has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. Hannover Ruck has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research cut Hannover Ruck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hannover Ruck to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannover Ruck has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on HVRRY

Hannover Ruck Company Profile

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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