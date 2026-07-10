Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hannover Ruck SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 18,180 shares, an increase of 1,435.5% from the June 15th total of 1,184 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 75,975 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Hannover Ruck from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised Hannover Ruck to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Ruck has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HVRRY

Hannover Ruck Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Hannover Ruck stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.52. 13,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,222. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.20. Hannover Ruck has a twelve month low of $43.00 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.70.

Hannover Ruck (OTCMKTS:HVRRY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.40). Hannover Ruck had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Ruck will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

About Hannover Ruck

Hannover Rück OTCMKTS: HVRRY, commonly known as Hannover Re, is a global reinsurance group headquartered in Hannover, Germany. The company underwrites treaty and facultative reinsurance across a broad spectrum of risks, including property & casualty and life & health lines. Its product suite encompasses traditional proportional and non‑proportional treaty contracts, facultative placements, structured reinsurance, retrocession, and capital market–linked solutions such as insurance‑linked securities, tailored to transfer and manage insurance risk for primary insurers and other reinsurers.

Founded in the 1960s, Hannover Re has developed into one of the major international reinsurers, building a presence across Europe, the Americas, Asia‑Pacific and other global markets.

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