Harley-Davidson Q1 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG - Free Report) - Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. Zacks Research currently has a "Hold" rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson's current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson's Q2 2027 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

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Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.12). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Harley-Davidson to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Harley-Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Harley-Davidson from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.22.

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Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $24.62 on Thursday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Harley-Davidson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Insider Activity at Harley-Davidson

In other news, insider Paul J. Krause sold 1,564 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $40,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $780,312. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jonathan R. Root sold 1,554 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $37,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,508 shares of the company's stock, valued at $787,018.68. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 456.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,735,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,089,000 after buying an additional 1,423,675 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 119.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 37,140 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 15.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 16,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,216 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is a renowned American motorcycle manufacturer best known for its heavyweight cruiser and touring bikes. Founded in 1903 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company has built a strong reputation for producing distinctive motorcycles characterized by their signature V-twin engines, chrome finishes and robust frames. Harley-Davidson markets its products globally through a network of franchised dealerships and focuses on delivering an immersive brand experience to its customers, emphasizing lifestyle and community alongside its motorcycles.

In addition to its core motorcycle business, Harley-Davidson offers an extensive range of parts, accessories and apparel under its Genuine Motor Parts & Accessories and MotorClothes lines.

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