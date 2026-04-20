Harmonic (HLIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share and revenue of $102.21 million for the quarter. Harmonic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.630 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.120 EPS. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, April 27, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($53.02) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.98 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 7.59%.Harmonic's quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harmonic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Harmonic Stock Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 1.10. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Weiss Ratings downgraded Harmonic from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Northland Securities set a $14.00 price target on Harmonic in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLIT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 47,233 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Harmonic by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,664 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Harmonic by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,645 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Harmonic by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 108,216 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Harmonic by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,220 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc NASDAQ: HLIT is a leading provider of video delivery infrastructure that enables service providers, broadcasters and content owners to capture, process and distribute high‐quality video across broadcast, cable, satellite and IP networks. The company's portfolio spans real‐time video compression solutions, including encoders and transcoders, as well as storage and server products designed for live production, playout and streaming on any device.

Harmonic's product lines include cable edge QAM modules and set‐top video processing platforms for traditional pay‐TV operators, alongside cloud‐native software for over‐the‐top (OTT) delivery, origin servers and content delivery network (CDN) services.

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