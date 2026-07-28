Hartree Partners, Lp Buys 17,842 Shares of Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) major shareholder Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 17,842 shares of Hudson Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $106,873.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 4,994,378 shares in the company, valued at $29,916,324.22. This represents a 0.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Hartree Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 47,708 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $285,770.92.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 600 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $3,594.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Hartree Partners, Lp purchased 4,634 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $27,757.66.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 271,302 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,672.94.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Hartree Partners, Lp acquired 288,111 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,694,092.68.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Hartree Partners, Lp bought 204,789 shares of Hudson Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $1,163,201.52.

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Hudson Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. The stock had a trading volume of 117,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,244. The business's 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $10.52. The company has a market cap of $260.25 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.78.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $60.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $57.15 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 6.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 628,341 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 447,987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,335 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 194,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 145,083 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,311 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 105,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HDSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Hudson Technologies from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HDSN

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of refrigerant management and sustainability solutions, specializing in the recovery, reclamation and recycling of refrigerant gases. The company's core business centers on collecting used refrigerants—such as CFCs, HCFCs and HFCs—from industrial, commercial and institutional customers, processing them in certified reclamation facilities and returning material that meets industry purity standards.

Headquartered in Purchase, New York, Hudson Technologies operates a network of reclamation centers across the continental United States.

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