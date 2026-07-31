Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.21 per share and revenue of $745.9220 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $746.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.45 million. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get HE alerts: Sign Up

Hawaiian Electric Industries Trading Up 1.0%

HE opened at $13.21 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average of $14.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 72,891 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 17,022 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,355 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 142.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,325 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 45.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,779 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HE. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $13.75 to $11.75 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hawaiian Electric Industries from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $12.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HE

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a diversified holding company operating in the energy and financial services sectors in the state of Hawaii. Its principal subsidiary, Hawaiian Electric Company, provides generation, transmission, distribution and customer service to the island of Oahu, while its Maui Electric and Hawaii Electric Light Company subsidiaries serve Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Hawaii Island. The roots of the electric utility business trace back to 1891 when service first commenced in Honolulu.

Through its subsidiary Hawaii Gas, HEI extends its energy portfolio to include the distribution of natural gas and propane, supporting residential, commercial and industrial customers across the islands.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Hawaiian Electric Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Hawaiian Electric Industries wasn't on the list.

While Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here