HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE:HAWK) Receives Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

HawkEye 360, Inc. (NYSE:HAWK - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.3750.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of HawkEye 360 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HawkEye 360 from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HawkEye 360 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of HawkEye 360 in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "strong-buy" rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on HawkEye 360 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

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HawkEye 360 Trading Down 6.6%

NYSE HAWK opened at $17.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 0.72. HawkEye 360 has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $25.03.

HawkEye 360 (NYSE:HAWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $49.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.26 million.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Francis Alphonse Finelli bought 9,615 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $249,990.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,990. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

HawkEye 360 Company Profile

HawkEye 360 is a U.S.-based geospatial intelligence company that operates a commercial satellite constellation and analytics platform focused on radio frequency (RF) data. The company collects and geolocates RF emissions from space using clusters of small satellites, turning raw signal detections into actionable datasets and insights. Its technology is designed to reveal signal sources and patterns that are difficult or impossible to observe with conventional remote sensing systems.

HawkEye 360 offers subscription access to geospatial RF datasets, on-demand tasking, and analytic services delivered through cloud-based tools and APIs.

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