Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Hawkins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Hawkins has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hawkins to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.7%.

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Hawkins Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $138.60 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200 day moving average is $150.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $117.98 and a twelve month high of $186.15.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $315.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $313.42 million. Research analysts forecast that Hawkins will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawkins

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins by 9.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 52,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Hawkins by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hawkins by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $40,122,000 after purchasing an additional 94,503 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc NASDAQ: HWKN is a specialty chemical company that produces and distributes water-treatment and industrial chemicals across North America. Founded in 1938 and headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, the company has built a network of manufacturing facilities and distribution centers that serve municipal, industrial and commercial customers. As a publicly traded entity, Hawkins leverages its long-standing presence in the chemical distribution industry to provide tailored solutions for complex water-treatment challenges and specialty chemical needs.

Hawkins' product portfolio encompasses a wide range of chemicals, including sodium hypochlorite, sodium hydroxide, hydrogen peroxide, chlorine, acids and specialty blends.

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