Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sets New 52-Week Low - Here's Why

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.0450, with a volume of 3841587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $19.50 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hayward from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Hayward from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hayward

Hayward Trading Down 4.2%

The business's 50-day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $255.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Hayward has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.870 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Hayward

In other Hayward news, SVP Susan M. Canning acquired 2,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $28,607.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 103,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,960.12. This represents a 2.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $218,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,605,577. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,689. Insiders own 4.73% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 486,132 shares of the company's stock worth $6,767,000 after acquiring an additional 30,763 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,064 shares of the company's stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,061,859 shares of the company's stock worth $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 149,155 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of residential and commercial swimming pool equipment and related outdoor living products. The company designs, engineers and produces a comprehensive range of products that address water circulation, filtration, heating, sanitation, automation, lighting and cleaning needs for pools and spas. Hayward's offerings include pumps, filters, heaters, salt and chemical sanitization systems, automation controls, lights, robotic cleaners and various accessories that serve both new pool construction and aftermarket renovation markets.

Hayward's product portfolio is organized into several core categories.

Further Reading

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